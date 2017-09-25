Beefy takes dig at Akbay

HARARE CITY….(2)2

HIGHLANDERS….(1)1



HARARE City coach, Philani Ncube took a dig at under-fire Highlanders coach Erol Akbay following his team’s victory over the Bulawayo giants in an event-filled Chibuku Super Cup first round match at Mandava Stadium

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Play was suspended for 12 minutes in the 26th minute after Highlanders supporters started attacking Harare City supporters, who had to seek refuge on the field of play.

A City fan was seriously injured during the melee and had to be taken to hospital.

But when action resumed, William Manondo gave City the lead, before Gray Kufandada doubled the advantage in the first half.

An own-goal by Tendai Samanja gifted Highlanders a consolation goal.

In his post-match comments, Ncube took aim at Akbay, whom he blamed for the rot at the club.

“We are happy we won. We were playing one of the big teams, a team with tradition. It’s unfortunate for their coach Akbay. What is he going to tell the Highlanders magnitudes now? He has been talking a lot. He succeeded with the assistance of Cosmas Zulu and Amini Soma-Phiri and now you can see there is something wrong,” he said.

“I’m not saying he is a bad coach, but what’s next for him now? They made a mistake by allowing us to play. I also think the win was poetic justice after our supporters were manhandled. We dedicate the win to our injured

Akbay was left disappointed with the way his team missed chances, as well as the defenders on the mistakes that allowed City score the two goals.