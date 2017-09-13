Anglican priest assaulted at Mutare’s St John’s Cathedral

A MUTARE-BASED Anglican priest was assaulted, as violence broke out again at Manicaland diocese’s St John’s Cathedral in Mutare between church members.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Charles Sanhanga (50), who is facing charges of assaulting the cleric, Charles Sambona, appeared before Mutare magistrate Sekai Chiundura, who remanded him for trial on September 27, after granting him $100 bail.

According to prosecutor Fletcher Karombe, the accused was at St John’s Cathedral on September 7 when he realised that there was a misunderstanding between church members.

Sanhanga reportedly drew nearer to the crowd and assaulted the complainant with open hands on the left eye.

Sambona was rescued by the church members and went on to report the matter at Mutare Central Police Station.

On the second charge, Sanhanga is accused of assaulting Stephen Samanga.

According to the State, the complainant was coming out of the meeting and was approached by the accused, who then assaulted him after accusing him of being a sell-out.

The accused punched the complainant on the left eye and slapped him once on the face and he sustained some injuries.

He was rescued by church members and reported the case at Mutare Central Police Station.