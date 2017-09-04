AMHVoices: Zimbabwe poisoned, bewitched

TWO issues became major talking points last month; poison, after Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa fell ill at a Zanu PF youth interface rally in Gwanda, Matabeleland South; witchcraft, after President Robert Mugabe said Zanu PF had neither witches nor wizards.
BY PARDON MAGUTA,OUR READER
My little knowledge tells me that we have witches in the country. There is poison in the country. The ills, desperation, level of suffering clearly display this country is bewitched.
While the victims of economic witchcraft and poisoning spend days in bank queues, starve, despair, suffer, the witches are enjoying getting everything they want.
It is the witches’ poison which is causing the economic meltdown and driving despondency and the violation of civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.
In short the witches are the parasites responsible for tearing our democratic fabric. The witches must repent. They are finishing off generations.
Beware of witches. Vote opposition. Political and governmental witchcraft is real. It exists. Stop it. Come the 2018 votes, send them packing by voting wisely.
4 Comments
mukanya
true the witches and poison is the government.Which is poisoning people by failing to provide jobs, health and food which leads to illness and death. They will cry by the grave side saying what is finishing us yet they know it, vote them out in 2018 by registering as voters. tell every in this country that your vote is your secret.
MAN KENYA
The power to puke this poison that Zimbos have substantially ingested over time vests nowhere but on their hands. Unfortunately, they always miscalculate come this rare chance.
ADF
The day the African stops worshiping the white man is the day he will know that God is not a man that he should lie. It is unfortunate to see Africans with short memories and no vision fighting other Africans to preserve the former colonial master and even prepared to destroy the future of their children and future generations.
so what
Comment…mazezuru ndiwo anozviona kungevarungu ivovarungu tichivaziva. Tese toņgoonawani British socçer kunze kwamdara nekuti rakarongeka