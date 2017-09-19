AMHVoices: Nation urgently need a youthful leader

IN response to Chamisa eyes Tsvangirai post: Understandably, Zimbabweans have precariously held their lives at the mercies of President Robert Mugabe’s entitlement and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s victimhood.

Compiled by Tinotenda Samukange,Online

The highest the two can offer are the first and second liberation narratives respectively occasionally shifting blame on each other for the current failure.

As the country severely bleeds for economic and democratic liberation, these narratives are no longer relevant.

The nation urgently requires a youthful, vibrant leader devoid of colonial hangover with the ability to transform it to world status.

Until Zimbabweans offset themselves from the yoke of these two competing politicians, their burden is far from over.

Youthful MDC-T vice-president Nelson Chamisa is a better option!

Mgobhozi Wezintabeni says: No doubt Morgan Tsvangirai is not at his best of health and campaigning is quite taxing.The appropriate medical decision for him is to step down and allow himself enough time to recuperate in the comfort of his home.

Parapinda says: Politics is a game of shadows and hypocrisy, so it’s good for MDC-T to field Morgan Tsvangirai, who is evidently not feeling well, as a presidential candidate, but wrong for Zanu PF to field Robert Mugabe, who will be 94 years? From what Obert Gutu is saying, no matter how bad Tsvangirai’s health is, as long as he is the chosen candidate, then he must lead the MDC-T, but is it not same argument as that of Zanu PF that no matter how old their president is, but because he was chosen to lead, he must remain at the helm of their party? What a mess for the electorate.

Planks says: I hadn’t thought of casting my vote, but if Nelson Chamisa is to stand for the Presidency, count me in. That man is a genius, even President Robert Mugabe admitted that when he was ICT minister. He did great things within a short period.

In response to Tsvangirai airlifted, battling for life in SA: Quick recovery, Sir!

Nonetheless, we are all mortal and should thus keep our houses in order.

Who between demagogues – the President Robert Mugabe and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai – has clearly paved their outright successor(s) in the event of the (un)likely?

It’s both selfish and inhuman to subject millions of Zimbabweans to unnecessary suffering as we go down with the country by leaving a lacuna as to who should automatically take the reigns of leadership when we are no more. The nation is more important than an individual.

In response to War vets, Tshinga Dube face off, Cde Mauyu says: Walter Tapfumaneyi is a confused human being, he talks of uniting war veterans at the same time talking of excluding others. Is that what you call unity? So, to be recognised by your ministry as a war veteran one must be an active member of Zanu PF? You are a permanent secretary for permanent disorder. As long as you continue serving that ministry, it becomes a ministry of total disaster. I know you think you know all, but you have lost the plot. Let the comrades decide for themselves rather than you dictating to them on behalf of certain people. War vets are wallowing in poverty and disease, school fees in arrears, while you are busy politicking.

Bwedebwese says: I am no fan of G40 and its war vets under Mandi Chimene. But the stubborn truth is that Chris Mutsvangwa and his executive were beneficiaries of an equally unconstitutional removal of Jabulani Sibanda and his executive. It is hypocritical to now cry foul.

IN response to Dominant Dominic decides derby, Tongai says: Well done to Caps United. They wanted it more than Dynamos and made their intentions clear from the beginning of the week and delivered on the pitch. We live to fight another day as DeMbare.