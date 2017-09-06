AMHVoices: Increase in sex worker numbers alarming

I WOULD like to express my disappointment over the alarming increase in the number of sex workers around the City of Harare, which is attributed to the prevailing economic turmoil.



By Tendai Guvamombe,Our reader

During our teen years, we got to know about the Avenues as the only red light zone and little did we know sex work would soon find its way into the community and have some regard it as a profession.

The way these girls are inevitably invading open spaces for cheap sex work is becoming a menace in the city.

In broad daylight, one can come across people engaging in sex work openly, especially the area that stretches from the Simon Mazorodze Road flyover to the Lytton industrial area along railway/Lytton Road.

In Hatfield, the sex workers have invaded an open space which is close to a shopping centre.

In Epworth, the Buster area has developed to be a permanent prostitution zone. Also, kwaAntony, in Hopley, has become a hub for sex work.

As any normal person, we would be afraid if the economy continues on the freefall path. We fear the number of school dropouts will increase.

Minor girls are already emulating the way their elders are earning a living through prostitution.