AMH honours vendors

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) yesterday honoured excelling newspaper vendors for its three publications after a few years’ break.



BY VANESSA GONYE

AMH, the biggest private newspaper group in the country, publishes its daily flagship, NewsDay as well as two weeklies, Zimbabwe Independent and The Standard.

AMH channel development manager, Hatred Mandungumana said the organisation recognises its hard working team that ensures the company remains one of the forces to reckon with in the media sector.

“We believe it is wise for us to honour those who work hard. They represent us well in the market. So it is worthwhile to honour them,” he said.

Kenneth Muposhiwa, who won two awards and was the overall best seller, was overwhelmed by AMH’s gesture and felt compelled to surpass his standards.

“I am overjoyed by the awards. I thank AMH for remembering us and recognising my work. It is quite motivating and surely with such appreciation we will surely strive to work harder,” he said.

Another winner, Felistas Gogo thanked AMH for the awards saying they were much needed to keep them going and have something to look up to as they sell the company’s products.

Eight vendors were presented with grocery hampers, with two being awarded twice bringing to 10 the total awards given in the Harare region.