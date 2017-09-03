3 cops jailed 5 years each for robbery

THREE Zimbabwe Republic Police officers and their accomplices were yesterday sentenced to five-and-a-half years each for robbing a Harare businessman of $56 000 at a fake roadblock.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The convicts – Dickson Morosi (32), Kundai Makwarimba (35) Fortune Sibanda (29), Kelvin Makiyi (28) and Boiter Makiyi alias Chris Kadungure (age not given) – will serve effective three-year jail terms each after regional magistrate Elijah Makomo suspended two years on condition of good behaviour.

The other six months were suspended on condition the convicts pay $6 011 each to the complainant by the end of December this year.

The State proved that on July 26, Morosi, Makwarimba, Sibanda and seven other suspects, who are still at large, waylaid Junaid Pervaiz along Hudson Road in Belvedere after mounting a fake roadblock.

Two of the convicts wore police uniforms with reflective sleeves.

The court heard that when Pervaiz approached the “roadblock” , the gang flagged him down, forcibly pulled out his car keys from the ignition and fled the scene after stealing a satchel containing $56 800.

Cash amounting to $500 and three motor vehicles – a Mazda Familia, Toyota Altezza and a Mercedes Benz – were recovered from the convicts.

Molly Mutamangira appeared for the State.