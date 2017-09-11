Lupane residents petition Kasukuwere over board appointments

LUPANE residents have threatened to petition the Lupane Local Board (LLB) today challenging the appointment of “outsiders” as caretaker commissioners of the local authority.

BY SILAS NKALA

The residents are demanding that Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere (pictured) nullifies the recent appointment of Lupane State University vice-chancellor, Pardon Kuipa and district administrator, Enetty Sithole, into the caretaker commission following the dismissal of two board members Leonard Moyo and Addie Mpofu, who were accused of incompetence.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Kasukuwere said: “I will act on the matter when I see the petition.”

Residents spokesperson, Vumani Ndlovu, told Southern Eye on Friday that they were concerned that the appointment of the two members, who are non-locals was a disrespect for them.

He said the residents’ view was that development of Lupane can only be championed well by locals, who know the problems affecting the area.

“We are preparing a petition, which is being signed by residents, which we are going to submit to council on Monday challenging these appointments because they are against our interests as residents,” Ndlovu said.

“We also have prepared flyers, which are being distributed across Lupane centre expressing our displeasure over these appointments.

“While we commend the ouster of the two former commissioners over incompetence, we feel Kasukuwere and the government have disrespected us and must have appointed local people who are well-versed with our local needs.”

He said Kuipa and Sithole were just in Lupane because of employment, otherwise when they retire they will move to other places because Lupane is not their home.

Early last week, Sithole claimed that she was unaware that her appointment was being challenged by residents.