Lovebirds nabbed for having sex in the street

TWO Harare lovebirds were on Friday charged with criminal nuisance after they were allegedly caught having sex at a public place at the corner of Chinhoyi Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

By Desmond Chingarande

The two denied the charge and were granted $100 bail each and remanded to today by magistrate, Amanda Muridzo.

The accused told court that the police officer, who arrested them, Constable Munodawafa Chikara, had lied under oath that he had found them having sex in a public place, but the officer stood his ground.

Allegations are that on September 6 this year at around midnight, Chikara, who was on night patrol duty arrested the duo after finding them in a compromising position.