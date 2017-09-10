10 years in jail for illegal forex trading

GOVERNMENT has gazetted a law to curb illegal cash and foreign currency trading with offenders to face a mandatory 10-year jail term, as their cash is forfeited to the State, while their bank accounts are frozen.
by veneranda langa
The new measures were announced in Parliament yesterday by Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, saying the stringent regulations were gazetted under the Exchange Control Amendment Regulations.
He also said the government would, with immediate effect, re-introduce price controls on basic commodities to restore sanity in the business sector.
“In order to deal with the scourge of people buying and selling cash, government has gazetted Exchange Control Regulations enacted by the President, and section 2 will empower the police to arrest anyone trading in currency without a licence and allow the police to seize the cash,” Chinamasa said.
“This seized currency will be deposited at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) for exhibit pending prosecution, and the regulations will also provide for freezing of funds of corresponding value in financial institutions, where such proceeds are suspected cases of dealing in currency.
“Penalties are fines not exceeding the value of the currency and sentences not exceeding 10 years, and courts can impose fines of three times the value of currency. There will be amendments to the Bank Use Promotions Act to strengthen the powers of the RBZ and it will come before Parliament in a few weeks. The Suppression of Money Laundering Act will also be amended,” he said.
Chinamasa denied reports that the country was experiencing fuel shortages.
“There are 200 million litres of fuel in the country and this means there are adequate supplies. We consume 30 to 35 million litres every week and after the panic-buying this week, we have put 40 million additional litres into the market,” he said.
Chinamasa said they were still investigating the source of wads of new bond notes, whose pictures went viral on social media platforms last week. He said the problem could also emanate from artisanal miners that are paid in cash in bond notes because every week $5 million was being released to them, as an incentive, adding they could be illicitly trading it on the black market.
“As to the allegations that bond notes have failed, I categorically say that this is not the case. Their issuance has improved exports and they are a medium of exchange which cannot be externalised.”
The Treasury chief dismissed social media reports that inflation figures had skyrocketed in the past week.
“As at end of August, inflation was at 0,4%, which is the lowest in the Sadc region, whose benchmark is 3% to 7%,” adding the
$1 billion currently circulating on the market was adequate to meet domestic demand.
“With respect to the $200 million Afreximbank export incentive facility, $180 million has already been issued, which means the facility is about to be exhausted. RBZ is negotiating for a further $300 million to continue boosting exports, which have grown by 12% to $2,334 billion as of September 8 compared to $2,086 billion last year.”
komuredi
Let this be real, zvekunyeperana kuti vanotengesa muchasunga kwete, a certain high ranking police woman in Marondera has got more than 6 man working for her trading money. that manager we econet paRANK YEMAKOMBI mutown has his man trading money, that other lady who runs a TAKEAWAY wemota BMW. ipapo parank has stopped cooking avekutengesa cash. All these activities are done behind ZUVA PETROL STATION( RUZAWI SERVICE STATION) May you do something kwete kungotaura
Majorie
RBZ should come with a policy which says those petrol stations selling fuel on cash should not be allocated foreigh currency, and only those using the swipe/ecocash & cash will be allocated the resource.
This will force those only selling on cash to look for their foreighn currency and these service stations such Glow Petroleum.They are killing our economy,they sell fuel on cash basis and transfer that cash to their Ecocash and resell it at 20% to those who need cash on Ecocash.
Can Governement do something urgent,otherwise these are the same MPS that represent the ruling party but doing destruction of the same party behind secenes.
Thank You
Majorie
Joe Cool
I thought we are using forex ( US dollars, Rands, Euro, Pula, Yen,Pound ), its illegal to deal with these currencies ? I also thought bond notes were not real money ? What are they backed with ? Is it a case of making the already corrupt ZRP more corrupt ? Why is our government mopping the water on the floor all the time, and not fixing the leaking roof ?
munyaradzi
Comment…exactly!
Tom
U r so right! We are already all dealing in foreign currency and should be arrested!!!All of us! Wat a bunch of clowns!!
munyaradzi
black market activities are a natural response to shortages, this is an economic law. prices will always tend towards the equilibrium which tends to move up during shortages. The only way to bring down prices is to increase supply or let the new equilibrium rule. All these political attempts to solve economic problems will end up being counterproductive.
Samaritan
Introducing price ceilings? we are getting deep into a command economic system which history shows us its a failure e.g Soviet Union and Cuba.