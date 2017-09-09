Williams finishes 7th at Sun Fish River Challenge

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer, Mark Williams secured his best finish on the Sunshine Tour this season after finishing in a tie for seventh position in the Sun Fish River Challenge in South Africa yesterday.

The 33-year-old golfer, who had started his campaign with identical scores of two-under-par 70 in the opening two rounds, saved his best for last after producing a sizzling six-under-par 66 for a 54-hole total of 10-under-par 206.

It was Williams’s best performance on the Sunshine Tour this season, as it eclipsed his 12th place finish at the Lombard Insurance Classic back in May.

Williams’ solid display also boosted his bank balance by R20 875, as he rose 10 places to position 46 on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit Standings, with a season earning of R82 201 in 12 events.

The long-hitting Zimbabwean golfer continues to make tremendous strides on

the Sunshine Tour since managing his breakthrough win at the Vodacom Origins of Golf Final at St Francis Links in November last year.

Yesterday, however, belonged to 22-year-old South African golfer, MJ Viljoen, who fired a superb closing round of seven-under-par 65 to overcome a four-stroke deficit on the overnight lead to secure a one-stroke victory on 13-under par 203.

“I’m delighted with the win,” Viljoen said after finally securing his maiden professional victory in his third year on the Sunshine Tour.

“I’m excited about the year ahead. My goal this year was to win a tournament, to get exemption. I have it now, and there are a couple of tournaments that I’m looking forward to playing and see where that takes me.”

He edged out compatriots Andre Nel, Omar Sandys and Justin Harding for the victory after they all finished on 12-under.

After this week’s tournament in the East London, the Sunshine Tour circuit will now head to Port Elizabeth for the Sun Boardwalk Challenge at Humewood Golf Club next week.