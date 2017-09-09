Possessing unpossessed possessions

by Erasmas Makarimayi

Christianity is the life of the resurrected Christ Jesus in the heart of the believer.

This life is abundant and wholesome covering health, peace, marriage, business; encompassing now and eternity.

It has to be appreciated as enjoyment of what Jesus our saviour and Lord worked out for us.

We are not on a wilderness journey, but we arrived in the promised land in Christ.

I always repeat in this column for emphasis that in its simplest and clearest explanation, Christianity is acknowledgement and celebration of what Jesus did.

We are not in a futuristic hope of what might happen.

Christianity receives past tense reality of what has already been accomplished.

Christianity is not mere positive thinking and technical optimism, but realisation of what already is.

The gospel of Christ — that is the grace of God — is acceptance of what Jesus accomplished without human contribution.

Humanity’s contribution to the gospel is to believe, receive and enjoy its benefits.

We believe, partake of and participate in the inheritance handed over to us without works.

Believers are believers and not doubters nor sceptics.

There is an inheritance set apart for us as heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ.

Biblical prophecy foretold of our inheritance.

It is a possession we have to cognitively realise and enjoy.

We have to discern this spiritual reality and apply it.

Obadiah 1:17 directs: “But upon mount Zion shall be deliverance, and there shall be holiness; and the house of Jacob shall possess their possessions.”

We are already delivered into Mount Zion and we are the righteousness and holiness of God in Christ.

Please understand that we are not marching to Zion; we are already there.

Hebrews 12:22 (New King James), elaborates: “But you have come to Mount Zion and to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, to an innumerable company of angels.”

Please notice that we are not trying to come, but we have already arrived.

The grace of God delivered to us these divine eternal possessions.

Christianity is all about discovering through knowledge.

Without revelation knowledge, we stand disenfranchised of what rightfully belongs to us.

Let us lay hold of our portion.

Psalm 24:1 points us to our blessedness. It reads: “The earth is the Lord’s, and the fullness, thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.”

Remember, we are heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ.

Romans 8:16-17a clarify: “[16] The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: [17a] And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ.”

We have access to resources.

However, we do not own people, but we are beneficiaries of fruitful and productive relationships and rewarding networks.

Through knowledge, we correct the error the Bible teaches us to be aware of in Ecclesiastes 10:7: “I have seen servants upon horses, and princes walking as servants upon the earth.”

We claim our inheritance and assert our standing in Christ.

Let’s go out and participate unreservedly and unapologetically in what Christ declared that it was finished.

1 Kings 22:3 stimulates us: “And the king of Israel said unto his servants, know ye that Ramoth in Gilead is ours, and we be still, and take it not out of the hand of the king of Syria?”

Beloved, there is what is ours that may not be ours because of ignorance.

When we open and see it, let us not be hesitant.

We do not procrastinate.

We are brave and courageous.

MacLaren’s Expositions comment: “Every Christianity has large tracts of unannexed territory, unattained possibilities, unenjoyed blessings, things that are his and yet not his.

“How much more of God you and I have a right to than we have the possession of!

“The ocean is ours, but only the little pailful that we carry away home to our own houses is of use to us.

“The whole of God is mine if I am Christ’s, and a dribble of God is all that comes into the lives of most of us.”

Let us aim higher.

Ramoth means high places.

Believers face the possibility of being contented with mediocrity.

I do not, here, advocate for lustful passions and materialism, but access to God’s full offer by grace.

Excellence and abundance run in the veins of born again believers.

We are not lazy nor coward.

We cannot opt for a little bit of God when He has given the whole of Himself to us.

Romans 8:32 invites us to all.

It reads: “He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?”

We settle for fullness and the top notch.

Sometimes the disproportion between what we have and what we utilise is the love of ease.

We do not spurn God’s offer and we are not a disservice to His grace.

Dear believer, let us possess every unpossessed possession.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

You are going somewhere.