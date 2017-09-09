Pair in court for externalising more than $7 million

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Ryan Gregory Joseph (33) and Delny Deanna Ashley Davies (41) appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of contravening the Exchange Control Act after allegedly externalising more than $7 million.

The two, who reside at 23 Kentmere Road, Bulawayo, appeared before magistrate, Josephine Sande, who remanded them to November 8 after granting Joseph $1 000 and Davies $2 500 bail.

They were represented by Admire Rubaya.

It is the State’s case that in between January 1 and April 13 this year, Joseph opened a foreign currency bank account at Stanbic Bank in Botswana.

Joseph allegedly externalised $331 700 to Botswana in his personal capacity without approval from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Davies allegedly opened a Stanbic Bank account in South Africa and deposited R5 001 000. She also allegedly externalised 39 500 euros and $6 816 516.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.