High Court overturns Kwesé TV ban

BY XOLISANI NCUBE



HIGH Court Judge, Justice Charles Hungwe yesterday overturned a ban that had been put on Econet boss, Strive Masiyiwa’s Kwesé TV by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ).

Independent satellite broadcasting firm, Dr Dish, represented by Masiyiwa’s associate, Tawanda Nyambirai, challenged the cancellation of the licence by BAZ, saying it was an infringement on their right to freedom of expression.

Nyambirai yesterday told NewsDay Weekender that he had been informed that his challenge had succeeded and was now hoping that the private television content distributor would start operating.

“I am excited that the courts have proved once again that they are independent and value the Constitution and its dictates on the Bill of Rights. I hope and look forward to an exciting era as my client starts to operate and gives out to the people the best they hope for. The service my client is offering has more advantages and is affordable to many of our people,” he said.

The government had been accused of using underhand means to force telecommunications magnate Masiyiwa’s Econet Media-owned Kwesé TV into a partnership with either Zimbabwe Newspapers or Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, papers at the High Court claim.

Dr Dish last week made an urgent chamber application demanding that the High Court reverses a decision by BAZ to cancel its licence.

Nyambirai had stated that BAZ acted with a without board approval and the move was ultra vires the powers vested in it, and this had threatened over 1 600 jobs and about $4 million in projected income.