Corporates urged to assist in mental health services

BY TARISAI MANDIZHA

A DIRECTOR in the Health and Child Care ministry has appealed to the corporate sector for assistance to support mental health services in the country.

Speaking at a vehicle donation by MBCA Bank to Tariro, a mental health institution in Glen View, mental health services deputy director, Dorcas Sithole said the growing burden of mental health problems was due to misuse of alcohol and drugs.

“It is indeed a great concern to us as mental health hospitals and institutions are now feeling the strain of the increased workload. Resources are difficult to come by. Mental health services are free in Zimbabwe and we need support from the corporate world so that we are able to deal with the growing burden of mental health problems,” she said.

Sithole said 65% of the recorded cases of mental illnesses in Zimbabwe were as a result of abuse of alcohol, drugs and tobacco.

Sithole said the home did not own a vehicle to be able to perform its work diligently.

Tariro Home provides extension services to the hospital and it is important to the ministry and the community. Tariro does rehabilitation of mental patients and liaises with the community to make sure discharged patients enjoy quality of life in the community.

Tariro carries out home visits to assess the conditions and environment the mentally unwell are surviving under so that corrective action can be taken if need be and the task cannot be accomplished without resources.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, MBCA head of marketing, public relations and communication, Dedrey Mutimutema said: “It is very sad that there is very little knowledge on mental health in our society and we applaud you for the initiatives that you are taking to not only assist the patients, but to also raise awareness in our communities.”

She said MBCA’s donation to Tariro Home would not be another event but a start to a journey they would walk together.