Wife scalds hubby over frequent beer binges reprimand

A BEITBRIDGE man sustained extensive facial burns this week after his wife scalded him with boiling water after reprimanding her for spending most of her nights at beer drinking binges.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Munthe Muleya is admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital, where his condition was said to be stable yesterday.

“I told her I was not happy with her frequenting beer outlets on Saturday and she attacked me on Monday while I was alseep. She caught me by surprise,” Muleya said.



Contacted for comment, Muleya’s wife, Esther Ncube, declined to co-operate, saying it was a domestic issue.

“Are you a policeman? Why are you asking me? Go back to him. It is our domestic issue. Who sent you here?” she snarled before she stormed out of her house.

Muleya, a clearing agent employed on the South African side of the border, is, despite all this, third time lucky.

About two years ago, he survived a fire set on their house by Ncube.

Muleya also survived a car accident that left him limping and on crutches.

He threw away the crutches when God visited and healed him through Ghanaian evangelist Dag Hewitt Mills, who held healing sermons in Dulivhadzimo Stadium in December last year.

Ncube has not yet been arrested.