Mutasa cools excitement

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa has challenged his lads to guard against complacency, having worked so hard to put themselves in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title frame ahead of their monumental clash against Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Mutasa knows that consistency will be key, as they embark on the home stretch of the race.

The Glamour Boys, coming from a big victory over old enemy Caps United in the Harare derby last Sunday, are oozing with confidence as they prepare for the blockbuster tie against Bosso.

The result lifted them to second position on the league table with 45 points from 22 matches, three behind leaders Chicken Inn, who have played two games more.

Mutasa acknowledged there was strong competition in the championship race.

“The competition is stiff. You look at the top four, the fifth team, as well ZPC Kariba, have an outside chance,” he said yesterday.

“I am sure those are the teams that are competing. There are still 30 or so points to play for and anything can happen within that period.

“On our part, we want to try as much as we can to be consistent and we can only be consistent if we continue working hard, remain grounded, keep our cool and stay focused.

“If you don’t remain calm and get too excited, what you have done up to this day will go to waste. So I have been telling them: Gentlemen, let’s try to make things happen. We have come a long way and consistency is the key.”

While the Glamour Boys have most of their players available for selection, Carlos Rusere, Obey Mwerahari and Mussa Madhiri are still battling injuries.

However, this week, they have been involved in some light training.

The Glamour Boys will be banking on Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa for the goals.

The Dynamos hitman scored a brace against Caps United on Sunday to take his goal tally to 10 and with skipper Ocean Mushure, who has chipped in with some goals in his new advanced role, they have the arsenal to complete a double over their traditional rivals.

Highlanders will feel they have unfinished business with Dynamos after their last meeting in May turned violent, and was eventually abandoned due to crowd trouble after Epoupa cancelled out Rahman Kutsanzira’s strike.

Highlanders fans fiercely protested, and pelted referee Thomas Kusosa, charging that Epoupa was in an offside position when he scored.

The issue was referred to the PSL disciplinary committee, which ruled in favour of Dynamos and awarded them all the three

points.