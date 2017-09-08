HIV+ hubby bashes wife for refusing unprotected sex

A MAN from Lobenvale in Bulawayo, who is said to be HIV positive is in trouble for bashing his wife after she refused to have unprotected sex with him.

BY SILAS NKALA

This was heard by a Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya yesterday when the 40-year-old man – who cannot be named – appeared before him charged with domestic violence.

The court was told that on September 5 this year at 2pm, the couple were at their matrimonial home when the man requested for sexual intercourse.

The wife agreed on conditions that they use protection since the husband was HIV-positive.

This did not go down well with the husband who ran amok and pounced on his wife, saying he did not want protected sex. He assaulted her several times.

A report was made to the police, leading to the man’s arrest.