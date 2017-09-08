Chigubu, Gonyeti for Shoko festival

COMEDIANS Clive Chigubu and Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya have been roped in as the supporting acts for top South African comedian, Mpho Popps, at this year’s edition of Shoko Festival comedy shows scheduled for September 29 to 30 in Harare.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Festival-goers will see energetic performances from the two performers sharing the stage with other Zimbabwean comedians, Mandla Da Comedian, Tinaye and Q Dube and the Zambezi News crew of Comrade Fatso and Michael K.

Shoko festival co-ordinator, Natalie Kombe, said their team was committed to promoting local stand-up comedians.

“We love promoting different art forms and stand-up comedy in Zimbabwe has grown exponentially in the last five years. Laughter really does make a positive difference in people’s lives so we will continue to celebrate stand-up comedy in order to contribute to it becoming a more financially feasible career path for young comedians,”she said.

Running under the theme YOUtopia, the idea behind the festival is for

audiences to find their joy and discover their own personal utopia amidst the vibe that will be in Shoko Festival 2017.

Shoko’s comedy nights have always been one of the main highlights of the festival bringing in top international acts such as Donovan Goliath, Tol ASS Mo, Loyiso Gola and Chester Missing over the years.