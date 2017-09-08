22-year-old man rapes ECD pupil

A 22-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man appeared in court yesterday facing allegations of raping a five-year-old Early Childhood Education pupil from his neighbourhood.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

The accused, Clement Ngwenya, was remanded in custody to September 15 by magistrate Lungile Ncube.

The complainant, whose name cannot be published on ethical grounds, alleged that sometime this year, Ngwenya visited their home and found her playing outside the house with her seven-year-old sister.

He allegedly invited the minor into the sitting room, where he undressed and raped her once.

The matter was reported to the police and a medical report was produced in court as evidence.