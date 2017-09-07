TD Jakes jets in for Zimpraise festival

INFLUENTIAL United States preacher and senior pastor of the Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, Thomas Dexter Jakes — popularly known as TD Jakes — is expected to jet into Harare International Airport today for the ongoing five-day ZimPraise Choir’s International Gospel and Music Festival.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

TD Jakes, who will be in Zimbabwe for the first time, is one of the main speakers at the power-packed festival that roared to life on Tuesday and will end on Saturday, with ZimPraise’s live DVD recording at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

ZimPraise choir president and concert organiser, Joseph Madziyire yesterday told NewsDay that all was set for TD Jakes’s arrival.

“As the festival gathers momentum one of our main speakers, Bishop TD Jakes from America will be arriving in the country tomorrow (today) and in the evening, he will be gracing the Revival Night opening service at the National Sports Stadium in the capital alongside Bishop J Francis, Bishop T Bismark and Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe president, Aspher Madziyire,” he said.

Madziyire said the following day, TD Jakes will be the main speaker at the Zimbabwe Business and Leadership Seminar at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

“The entry fee of the seminar is $100 for ordinary tickets and $200 for VIP,” he said.

Madziyire said they had a resounding opening of the festival on Tuesday, recording a huge turnout at the free praise and worship workshops that were facilitated by popular gospel artistes Maranda Curtis Willis, Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha.

“It was a great experience on the opening day of the festival with Bishop Java delivering a powerful sermon about being set for a comeback,” he said.

Madziyire said the festival has a number of activities at HICC and the National Sports Stadium, as ZimPraise Choir celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Gospel artistes, such as Michael Mahendere, Takesure Zama and Mathias Mhere, are expected to share the stage with international acts.