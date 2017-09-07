Storm over Fidelity’s housing project

Listed financial services group, Fidelity Life Assurance Company, is in the eye of a storm after failing to honour its side of the bargain to purchasers, who bought residential stands at its South View housing project.
BY FIDELITY MHLANGA
Those that bought residential stands under Phase 2 at South View Park have not been given the go-ahead to begin construction despite raising the required deposit of $3 750 and are up to date with their monthly instalments.
South View Park has 5 300 stands along Beatrice Road between Amalinda and Cecil roads.
The stands comprise residential stands averaging 240m².
While those who are under Phase 1 have been given the nod to construct their houses, the stands have not been fully developed and are without water and electricity.
According to the agreement of sale gleaned by NewsDay, the purchaser was to be allowed to commence construction of their stand, provided that one had fully paid the required deposit and was up-to-date in paying instalments.
“I paid my deposit in full, and now we are paying the balance over the period of five years. It has been two years since I was served with a letter allocating me a stand, but sadly, they are not allowing us to build on the stands,” one of the affected purchasers said yesterday.
“According to the memorandum of an agreement of sale, we were supposed to be shown the stands and start building after paying at least 50%.”
NewsDay was told yesterday that Fidelity was telling affected buyers that it had not been given a certificate of compliance by the City of Harare and that others were defaulting on paying monthly obligations to the company.
The company is being blamed for giving more attention to its Langford Estates and neglecting its South View park projects.
In written responses, Fidelity said prospective home owners must wait a little longer, as the area must receive council certification for compliance.
“People can only be given the greenlight to build upon certification by the city council. Despite paying above 50%, the area, where the stand is, must first receive council certification for compliance with road, sewer and water reticulation. We are giving authority in phases, following completion of development and subsequent council certification,” the company said.
“On-site water reticulation is complete. However, we are still working on off-site water works, that include building an off-site reservoir. Individuals have the obligation for electricity reticulation.”
South View is Fidelity’s second housing project after Manresa. After this project, Fidelity wants to develop Langford Estates.
I resolved a long time ago never ever to buy an undeveloped stand in Zimbabwe again. Typical of these so called property developers in this country, who just receive the deposits and bolt. Bought stand in Eyecourt, Waterfalls from Amalish Investments, way back in 2004, nhanhasi zvinongonzi “development in progress”, 13 years later. Lots of double allocations, misallocations, confusion everywhere, everyday
GUYS YOU ARE LUCKY YOU ARE DEALING WITH A REPUTABLE COMPANY I ADVISE YOU TO TAKE IT EASY THINGS ARE HAPPENING DID YOU HEAR MY FRIEND UP THERE SAYING 13 YEARS DOWN THE LINE DEVELOPMENT IS STILL GOING ON YOU ARE LUCKY YOU CAN ACCESS YOUR STANDS YOU HAVE BRIDGES JUST SAY THANK YOU ITS NOT A COOPERATIVE BCZ THINGS COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE THAN YOU ARE SAYING
I am a buyer of South View stand under phase 2 and I received as sms to start construction two weeks ago. I think the writer of this sorry is one of the buyers who was not given the mandate to construct due non payment.
These guys are just behaving like any other insurance company. They sweet talk you when they want your money and start giving excuses when its now time for them to fulfill their end of the bargain. I hear they are dodging their responsibility of providing piped water and are giving all sorts of excuses contrary to what they agreed to in their agreement of sale. They should up their game or else they might lose the good reputation they had initially established. More banks are coming in and its just a matter of time.
Please try to understand City Council and Fidelity are two different offices,Fidelity completed development and it’s now up to City Council to issue certificate of Compliance.I think the Journalist here doesn’t know how Urban Planning works.
The article has some thruth however I wish the reporter could get hold of Southview Chairperson for the finer details of the challenges and progress. But the bottom line is that Fidelity has failed us since they advertised the stands saying that within 18 months all will be fine but nothing has come up despite making payments above 50%.
IPEC the regulatory authority was approached however it seems they are protecting Fidelity at the expense of the buyers. Fidelity failed to play the ball but noone is punishing them yet they are giving us certain conditions before we start constructing.
CDE Ministers of Local government Cde Kasukuwere and the Minister of Finance Cde Chinamasa we invite you into this mess. We trust you so much and believe that you will do what you are known of i.e enforcement of policies etc. Thank you in advance for move in.
For finer details of this issue you can call our committee on these numbers
0774828951 Chairman
0771647039 Vice chairman
0713102112
0772672797