Samba dancers touch down

. . . as carnival heads for climax

SAMBA dancers from Brazil and Cuba touched down at Harare International Airport yesterday afternoon ahead of the highly-anticipated Samba Night on Friday, which will be held jointly with the Rhumba Night and Dancehall Night, as part of the ongoing Harare International Carnival.

BY ARTS REPORTER

There was pushing and shoving at the airport, as people jostled to get a glimpse and some shots of Samba group Momo Kings upon arrival.

The 15-member South American outfit is returning to Zimbabwe to headline this year’s edition of the cultural fete alongside the Cubans, who are expected in the country tomorrow for the Samba Night concert.

The predominantly male crowd was left drooling after the samba dancers gave a snap show of their sexy dance routines.

The group’s spokesperson, John Montego promised fireworks at the concert.

“It’s always great and pleasure to be here, we expect to bring a lot of energy and happiness and bring a little bit of our culture and try to get back our culture as well,” he said.

Over the last few years, the Samba dancers have become the toast of the carnival with their exotic dances during the massive street parade scheduled for September 9.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), who are organisers of the cultural fete, in partnership with Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and the Harare City Council, yesterday launched a clean-up campaign at the Simon Muzenda (Fourth Street) Bus Terminus in Harare to raise awareness against littering.

Speaking at the mock clean-up exercise, EMA board member and committee chairperson for waste management, Barbra Rwodzi, urged people not to litter.

She said the country’s environment was under threat due to waste management challenges, particularly in urban areas.

“The carnival is such an important event, as it brings people from different cultures together and showcases the beauty of Zimbabwe to both domestic and international visitors. This year’s edition of the carnival coincides with the world clean-up month of September, where Zimbabwe is calling on zero tolerance to litter,” Rwodzi said.

“As we enjoy the festivities of the Harare International Carnival, let us spare a thought for the environment by embracing the Zero Tolerance to Litter stance through desisting from eating, while walking, always placing litter in a bin and cleaning your workplaces as a way of attracting customers considering the huge numbers of people who come for the carnival.”

A South African entourage comprising Babes Wodumo, Zodwa Wabantu, Busiswa, Dr Malinga and Uhuru is lined up to provide the thrills during the music concert alongside local entertainers Charles and Oliva Charamba, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Soul Jah Love, Sulumani Chimbetu, Jeys Marabini and Sandra Ndebele.