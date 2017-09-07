Man sues chief over demolition of homestead

A NTABAZINDUNA villager, has taken Chief Felix Nhlanhlayemangwe Ndiweni to court, accusing the traditional leader of causing the demolition of his homestead after he allegedly defied an order to divorce his “adulterous” wife.



BY SILAS NKALA

Ndiweni on Tuesday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya facing charges of malicious damage to property.

He was not asked to plead to the charge and remanded out of custody to September 29 for trial.

The court heard that sometime in July this year, Feti Mbele (70) took his wife to the chief’s court after he had allegedly caught her being adulterous with another villager.

It is the State’s case that on July 26, Ndiweni convened a meeting at his traditional court at Ntabazinduna Hall and ordered that Mbele’s wife should vacate her husband’s home, but the couple allegedly defied the order, saying they had resolved the matter.

In a fit of rage, Ndiweni allegedly ordered the village head, Kempton Sibanda, to team up with fellow villagers to go and destroy a perimeter fence at Mbele’s homestead and the cattle pen. About 21 villagers stormed Mbele’s home and destroyed property valued at $300.