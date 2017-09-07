ExQ appointed Astro Mobile ambassador

URBAN grooves musician, Ex-Q has been announced the brand ambassador for Astro Mobile for the next year.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The company’s chief executive officer, Munyaradzi Gwatidzo said ExQ’s appointment was going to lift the musician’s career.

“As long as he is our brand ambassador, we will give him financial incentives and we will also find a way to promote his music and him as a brand,” he said.

“We want to give him original exposure, so he does not only become a Zimbabwean artiste, but also an African

artiste.”

Gwatidzo said ExQ was one of the few young artistes, who have been in the industry for a long time and that made him a good candidate for the partnership.

“Artistes come and go, but we have certain artistes that have always been there. Different types of musicians have come and only a few have managed to adapt in terms of changes that have been happening,” he said.

“We believe that our brand speaks to young people, energetic people and people who want to innovate and that is why we have partnered with ExQ.”

Astro Mobile is an e-commerce company and mobile and electronic solutions provider with branches in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa.

Gwatidzo said the appointment was a win-win for both parties, as they wanted to add value to local artistes by giving them regional exposure.

“We want to expose him (ExQ) to the region, hence, whatever events that we will be doing in the region, he will also be part of them and will also be working on collaborations with other brand ambassadors from the region,” he said.

ExQ described the appointment as a great achievement and an image builder.

“I am really happy to be part of Astro. They are local and I am local. I am going to do my best because it’s also about my image and it’s a good thing to be an ambassador for something. It shows that you have a good image,” he said.