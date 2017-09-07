DeMbare eye huge payday

DYNAMOS have put in place mechanisms, which include opening more gates to allow easy entry of supporters for their blockbuster match against Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday in an effort to maximise on their revenue collections.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The two giants, widely regarded as the biggest cash cows in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the years, face off in a potentially bruising encounter.

And after city rivals Caps United incurred massive loss of revenue due to a porous and slow payment system at Sunday’s big Harare derby against Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium, DeMbare have moved quickly to try and plug holes in a bid to maximise on the huge crowd expected to attend the game.

Club treasurer, Moses Chikwariro yesterday said: “We encourage our esteemed supporters to come in their numbers and watch their favourite team. What we have done is to increase the number of gates from the normal 10 to 20 so that our supporters have easy entrance into the stadium. We will also make sure that the PSL point-of-sale machines are powered and the EcoCash facility will also be available.”

The Harare giants have pegged the rest of ground ticket at $5, $10 for VIP with those opting to watch the match from the VVIP to fork out $20.

“We are going to open gates at 12 noon, and not the usual 1pm. This is aimed to ensure easy entrance of supporters into the stadium. Most of our supporters go to church and this is why we usually open gates at 1pm. But this being one of the biggest games of the season, we do not want to disappoint the fans, who would have come to watch this match, so we will open the gates earlier than we usually do,” Chikwariro said.

Crucially, the Glamour Boys said they would ensure there will be adequate police officers to man the stadium with the help of private guards.

Matches between the two sides usually turn violent, with the reverse fixture at Barbourfields in May abandoned due to crowd trouble on 40 minutes after Cameroonian striker, Christian Ntouba Epoupa cancelled out Rahman Kutsanzira’s strike.

The goal sparked trouble, as Highlanders fans pelted referee Thomas Kusosa, charging that Epoupa was in an offside position when he scored.

The issue was referred to the PSL disciplinary committee, which ruled in favour of Dynamos and awarded them all the three points.