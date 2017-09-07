City hope for a better future

AFTER a difficult August, Harare City Football Club will be hoping September will bring better fortunes, with a trip to title-chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars tomorrow set to provide a huge test of their new-found resolve following their recent win.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Sunshine City Boys only managed four points from a possible 12 last month, winning one, drawing one and losing two.

They started spring on a high, beating Tsholotsho 2-1 last Saturday, which came on the back of two morale-sapping defeats against Bulawayo City and ZPC Kariba.

Tomorrow’s match at Baobab Stadium is a clash of two teams, who have had contrasting fortunes in recent times.

City coach, Philani Ncube is aware of the task at hand, as he continues in his bid to banish the relegation worries in his camp.

“It’s not going to be an easy game, but we are going there with a positive mind and the objective will be to get the three points. But we are facing a tough team. They are a good side, well assembled. We know it’s a tough task, but we are ready for them,” he said yesterday.

Harare City will travel to Mhondoro without the injured Jerry Chipangura, who Ncube said would need at least two to three weeks to recover from a knock he picked in early August.

The good news in their camp is the return to full fitness of goalkeeper, Max Nyamungedengu, who is available for selection.

Ncube has promised to make changes to the team, benching players, who have not been performing of late. City are facing a Ngezi Platinum side, whose performance has been fluctuating, form that has dented their chances of winning the title this season.

They were soundly beaten 3-0 by Caps United a fortnight ago, before recovering with a 3-0 hammering of Highlanders last week.

They were then shocked 1-0 by struggling Shabanie Mine at the weekend, a result that saw them tumbling from the top of the log table to fourth, five points adrift log leaders Chicken Inn, with 10 matches left to play in the campaign.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday 25 fixtures

Today: Hwange v Bantu Rovers (Colliery)

Tomorrow: Ngezi Platinum v Harare City (Baobab)

Saturday: FC Platinum v How Mine (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Hartsfield), Chapungu v Shabanie Mine (Ascot), Tsholotsho v ZPC Kariba (Dulivhadzimo)

Sunday: Bantu Rovers v Caps United (Hartsfield), Triangle v Hwange (Gibbo), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro)