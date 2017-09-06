‘Rapist’ army officer put to his defence

HARARE regional magistrate, Noel Mupeiwa yesterday dismissed an application for discharge made by top army officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Rangarirai Kembo, accused of raping his 19-year-old maid.

The magistrate said Kembo must be put to his defence and made to answer some of the pertinent issues, which the court can use to determine if the crime occurred.

Mupeiwa further said the rape allegation was complicated since the complainant did not know how Kembo raped her.

A nurse, Shuvai Mabaya, who examined the victim, told the court that the complainant appeared stable when she examined her and this was not consistent with how rape victims behave.

Earlier, Mabaya had also told the court that the complainant had no visible injuries consistent with someone who was a virgin, as she claimed.

The matter continues today.

Meanwhile, three Epworth men yesterday appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande facing rape and robbery allegations. The accused, were remanded in custody to September 11. — Desmond Chingarande