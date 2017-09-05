Zodwa Wabantu bares fangs

SOUTH African socialite and entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu (pictured), has launched a stinging attack on the Zimbabwe Censorship Board and former Studio 263 actress, Anne Nhira after being barred from participating at this year’s edition of the Harare International Carnival.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

The entertainer said she was not amused by Nhira and the censors’ actions.

“I will not be kind. I hate her because I do not even know her. She has just divided us as Africans,” she said.

Zodwa said it was petty that the Zimbabwe government wanted her to wear panties against her will.

“I am tired of explaining myself. I have made myself clear and no one can just come and tell me what to do and what not to do,” she said.

The Censorship Board imposed the embargo last week after acting Tourism minister Patrick Zhuwao raised the red flag at Nhira’s instigation.

This was after Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer, Karikoga Kaseke, had extended an invitation to Zodwa, who had been contracted by Private Lounge to perform on Friday.

Zodwa said she had not worn undies since she was 16 because she was not comfortable in them, adding that her decision should not negatively influence young girls looking up to her as “they should have their own dreams, values, morals or choices”.

When she used to wear panties they made an imprint at the back of her dress, she said, making her appear like she was wearing diapers.

“I do not like it when it shows like that, so it was like that and I decided not to wear a panty because when I am wearing a dress it shows… as if I am wearing a kid’s diaper,” she said.

Zodwa said it was surprising that she did not wear make-up or Brazilian hair, either, but no one had a problem with it.

She said her popularity ratings across Africa were shooting up because she was a people’s person, who was “real” and did not lead a glamorous lifestyle on Instagram.

Zodwa lambasted Nhira — who is based in South Africa — for her hypocrisy and ignorance about the meaning of a carnival.

“She is comfortable in SA and that is why she wrote that letter, but she does not know that the carnival is about uniting the world and different countries. The carnival is for tourism,” she said.

“Some investors, I heard yesterday (Saturday), are pulling out from the carnival, some sponsors, are pulling out from that festival so do you think me, being Zodwa, I am controlling the world because I have a p***y that does not have a panty?”

Zodwa said despite what had happened, she was going to keep her local contacts and will continue visiting the country.