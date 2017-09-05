‘Zim is not safe for my comedy’

SOUTH Africa-based budding Zimbabwean stand-up comedian, Troy Tesla (pictured), has said he is wary of bringing his politically charged comedy home for fear of reprisal by government.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The 25-year-old comedian, who is making waves in South Africa, ventured into the industry two years ago and has amassed a significant following, as his stock rises.

Tesla told NewsDay yesterday that his jokes may find a few, if any, takers in the corridors of power, as they were extremely provocative.

“I have always wanted to bring my show to Zimbabwe but I am sceptical on how I will be received considering that my material is edgy and controversial, steering into no-go topics such as politics, homophobia, land reform and gender equality issues and Zimbabwe is not well-known for its freedom of speech,” he said.

Tesla said several promoters had approached him for a maiden show in Zimbabwe, but he felt he was not ready.

With tongue-in-cheek, he said if Zanu PF were to guarantee him diplomatic immunity from prosecution for his satire, he could have a show as soon as possible.

“The best comedy has always been about bringing a fresh perspective to the art, so within a pool of South African comedians, in my experience being one of the very few Zimbabwean comics playing in this market, has made me unique to the audience,” he said.

Tesla said being described in South Africa as the next Trevor Noah has come as a boost to his career.

Tesla has appeared on popular platforms around South Africa including Parkers Comedy and Jive, Cape Town and Goliath Comedy Clubs and made his debut television appearance on Vuzu Amp (DStv 103).

He has also worked with other local comedians including Long John and Carl Joshua Ncube.

Tesla said he is currently working on a one man show titled, Whose Land Is It Anyway.