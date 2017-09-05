Fresh Zanu PF factional fights erupt in Harare

ZANU PF Harare province was at the weekend reportedly rocked by another bruising factional fight after four provincial executive members were suspended on allegations of sabotaging party programmes and belonging to a rival faction believed to be aligned to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The axed executives include deputy chair Justice Zvandasara, administration secretary George Mashavave, treasurer Dumisani Chipango and economic affairs secretary Moffat Siwizani.

Party sources said the officials were targeted for pushing for provincial chairman Charles Tawengwa’s suspension on the same allegations two months ago.

“These are the people who were leading demonstrations at the office wanting to remove chairman Tawengwa. Therefore, during our meeting on Sunday some members said there are some issues that we wanted to iron out and that is how the matter came up for discussion,” a Zanu PF insider, who preferred anonymity, said.

Provincial spokesperson Abicia Ushewokunze refused to shed light on the matter yesterday, saying he was still awaiting official communication.

“I am waiting for official communication on the matter. I will give you all the details as soon as I get that official communication,” he said. Tawengwa initially claimed to be in a meeting, before his mobile phone later went unanswered at the time of going to print last night.

Both Zvandasara and Mashavave also declined to comment.

“I cannot confirm that because I haven’t seen the letters as yet. At the same time such kind of suspension has to pass through the national disciplinary committee and these guys (the provincial executive) only make recommendations. However, I am yet to see the correspondences, so I cannot comment further,” Mashavave said.

In July, Zvandasara temporarily assumed the chairmanship after booting out Tawengwa, but the decision was overturned by the politburo.

Zanu PF Harare province has not been stable since early this year after some members joined in the nationwide campaign for the ouster of the ruling party’s national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.