Businessman remanded for killing girlfriend’s husband

BULAWAYO businessman, Oricious Moyo appeared in court yesterday facing allegations of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s husband, Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo.

BY SILAS NKALA

MaPecca (43), a former member of Siyaya Arts Group was allegedly shot on July 25 after he caught his wife, Jacqueline Chesigelenasos Moyo in a compromising position inside Oricious’s car in Emganwini suburb.

Oricious was not asked to plead to the murder charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Tinashe Tashaya, who remanded him in custody pending the outcome of his bail application at the High Court.

The court heard that on July 25 this year, MaPecca allegedly confronted Oricious and his wife and inquired about their relationship.

Oricious allegedly started the car in an attempt to flee, but MaPecca clung to the front passenger door.

Oricious allegedly produced a pistol and shot him once on the right side of the rib cage before speeding off with Jacqueline.

Oricious later reported the incident to the police, accusing MaPecca of trying to rob him.

The police attended the scene and called the ambulance which took MaPecca to Mpilo Central Hospital where a bullet head was removed from his rib cage on August 28. After the operation, MaPecca’s condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals’ intensive care unit, where he died the following day.

A post-mortem report revealed that he died due to septic shock, septic laceration of the spinal cord and gunshot wound.

On Sunday morning, MaPecca’s relatives took his body to Oricious’ business premises in the city centre, saying it was part of “rituals” to ensure justice prevails before proceeding to Lady Stanley Cemetery for burial.

MaPecca’s wife did not attend the burial.

There was a brief traffic jam at the food outlet at corner 12th Avenue and Fife Street when MaPecca’s relatives removed the coffin from the hearse and placed it at the forecourt of Oricious’ fast-food outlet, Fish and Chicken City.