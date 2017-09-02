Gumbo ridicules How Mine

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League log-leaders, Chicken Inn head coach, Rahman Gumbo has ridiculed city neighbours, How Mine for donating points against Dynamos in their match last week.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Chicken Inn face How Mine in a league match at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds this afternoon.

Gumbo said the gold miners are not “good neighbours” after they fielded a weak side to lose 6-0 to title rivals DeMbare on Thursday last week.

How Mine went on to beat Bantu Rovers 3-1 on Sunday with the full complement of players having returned.

Senior players had gone on a week-long strike pressing for outstanding salaries and winning bonuses and coach Kelvin Kaindu was forced to field a weakened side against Dynamos.

The Glamour Boys, who face Caps United on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium, are third on the log with 45 points, three behind Chicken Inn, who have played two games more.

Gumbo had no kind words for How Mine.

“It will be a tough match against How Mine. But honestly speaking they (How Mine) are bad neighbours. They fielded a weak team on Thursday and they went on the field a strong team on Sunday that beat Bantu Rovers. We now know what type of neighbours they are and that makes this game more interesting. I will do my part but the game belongs to the boys,” he said.

Chicken Inn lost 1-0 to How Mine in the reverse fixture in May.

Skipper, Moses Jackson has been scoring the important goals for the Gamecocks of late, with Innocent Mucheneka in good form in the centre and veterans Chris Samakweri and Clemence Matawu also in the picture.

Defender, Guide Goddard could bounce back from a knee injury sustained in July in a goalless draw against Dynamos.

Kaindu is glad that sanity has been restored at How Mine, with all his players back in camp and raring to go.

“This is going to be another difficult match against strong contenders for the championship. The only positive is that all our players are back but it’s not going to be easy it being a derby. It was a difficult experience going through the embarrassing defeat and we sat down, discussed and managed to bounce back. The players have done well in the circumstances,” he said.

The likes of Kudakwashe Musharu, Toto Banda, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Pasca Manhanga, Timothy January, Peter Moyo and the industrious Zambian Makundika Sakala are some of the players facing Chicken Inn today.

Before that match, Bulawayo City host ZPC Kariba at the same venue.