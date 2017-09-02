Glen View man kills partner over sofa repair payment

A GLEN VIEW man, Christopher Fungajera, allegedly fatally stabbed his furniture-making business partner, after he was given $5 from $22 they had received from a sofa repairing job they had carried out.

BY CHARLES LAITON

According to the court papers the incident leading to Fungajera’s partner’s death occurred on September 29, 2014.

The deceased’s name was not indicated in court papers, but Fungajera approached the High Court this week seeking bail on the basis that his trial had taken long to be completed, owing to the death of one of the court’s assessors, who was involved in the case.

The State alleges on the day in question Fungajera and his partner finished repairing some sofas belonging to Tracy Samu, and were paid $22, being the balance of what they had initially charged her.

It is alleged, the two left Samu’s residence and while on their way back to their business, they engaged in an altercation after the now deceased had been given $5 instead of an equal share of the proceeds.

As a result, the State alleges, Fungajera produced an okapi knife, stabbed the now deceased several times on his chest, back and hands and fled the scene, leaving the now deceased battling for his life.

The State alleges the body of the now deceased was later found by Darlington Nyamuraradza, who reported the matter to the police and investigations led to Fungajera’s arrest.

In his defence, Fungajera denied intentionally killing his friend, but told the court that they fought after they had spent the day drinking beer called blue diamond.

He said he would rather plead guilty to the charge of culpable homicide.