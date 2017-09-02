‘Fund health sector with tollgate, roadblock proceeds’

THE Aids and Arts Foundation (TAAF) has called on the government to strengthen health financing by deducting a percentage from tollgate collections and fines collected by institutions such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police, so that they go towards the Health Fund.
BY VENERANDA LANGA
TAAF executive director, Emmanuel Gasa told NewsDay that the government was still struggling to come up with meaningful domestic health financing, hence, the need to consider other methods of raising health funds.
“The ministry of Finance has been unable to disburse the finances allocated to the ministry of Health and Child Care and so there is need for government to come up with policies that explore how they can enhance domestic financing of health,” he said.
“For instance, the government should consider allocating a percentage of funds collected at roadblocks by the police and at tollgates to go towards financing health.”
In the 2017 National Budget, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa allocated $282 million to the Health Ministry, which is (8,2%) of the $4,1 billion budget.
He also announced that all economically active individuals must contribute towards funding health services, and proposed to introduce a health fund levy of 5 cents for every dollar of airtime and mobile data, under the theme, Talk, Surf and Save a Life, adding the fund will go towards procurement of drugs and equipment.
Gasa said there was also need for the government to support local manufacturers of drugs, instead of its continued reliance on donor support.
“Local drug manufacturers must be supported through policies that allow them to easily import raw materials in order to enhance availability of drugs in the country,” he said
Gasa said people living with HIV and Aids were the most affected, as they sometimes failed to get access to drugs.
“TAAF works with displaced people on generic drugs and most of them have had instances, where they are only given three days’ supplies of generic drugs due to shortages. This has resulted in them having to go to clinics constantly to get supplies. Some end up defaulting because they have no money for bus fare to get the drugs, and the situation has been exacerbated by the cash shortages,” he said.
The government has misplaced priorities, and that has been evident for way too long. The health delivery system in Zimbabwe was one of the best in Africa but the government has presided over the gradual decay of the health institutions. This is so because most of the politicians can afford to go to South Africa, India and the far east for treatment using tax payers money, amongst such people are Zimbabwe’s president Mugabe and Nigeria’s Buhari. it is a disgrace to say the least. tax payers money has been used to fund personal projects and party projects in most cases. For instance where is the funding for the youth interface rallies coming from? The health delivery system must be well funded so that every citizen can access services that are of a good quality at very low prices. In this the incumbent government has failed dismally. the target of health for all by the year 2000 was not achieved. In most health centres vital medicines are not available and patients are always asked to go buy. In short every public institution must be well funded and tax payers money must always be accounted for.
If the Tollgates are making so much money which can be spared for other Ministries, how then there is only one functional road from Harare to Robert’s rural home?