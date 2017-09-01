Tsvangirai, Mujuru trade barbs over coalition name

NATIONAL People’s Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru has locked horns with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai over the identity of their proposed coalition deal, with the former Vice-President saying she was uncomfortable with the name MDC Alliance, which she claims portrays the most prominent player.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA/NQOBANI NDLOVU
Mujuru, through her party’s secretary-general, Gift Nyandoro, yesterday wrote to Tsvangirai’s chief negotiator, Jameson Timba, expressing her misgivings over the terms of the deal and the name given to the coalition pact.
“NPP remains firm and clear that the formation of a genuine and democratic coalition should be done under an all-embracing common name and logo.
“For the record, the NPP would never advocate for other parties to join a coalition going by the name NPP Alliance,” Nyandoro wrote.
“You expressed willingness in assisting NPP on how they can join the MDC Alliance given that any desire to join the same is no longer a matter to be decided by MDC-T alone, but it’s now a process to be subjected to the MDC Alliance political grouping.”
Mujuru further challenged Tsvangirai to primary elections to decide the proposed coalition leadership question, saying she did not believe in the allocation of positions in the boardroom.
“The question of how seats are to be allocated between parties is also a matter that can be easily resolved by both parties having to involve participation of leadership at constituency level so that comprehensive and all-inclusive consensus is built instead of boardroom seats allocation,” the letter read.
Mujuru said her party was not going to go back on its demands.
“These are reasonable democratic demands and we will not accede to anything other than our position. Our national executive met and made that resolution and we are now bound by it,” he said.
MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora chided NPP, saying if they had any complaints they should bring them to the negotiating table.
“I have read the statement by Nyandoro, and my own impression is that he is negotiating in the Press.
“We do not negotiate in the Press, but at the negotiating table,” he said.
Splitting hairs for Nuts when the electorate is crying for new leaders to rule this country
Siyanai naye uyo. Havana brain. It is the name MDC that has the support. You can’t sell a new name now.
Its like what happened to ZANU and ZAPU coming up with ZANU PF, kumedzwa kwe ZAPU.
NPP IS NOTHING BUT A ZANU PF PROJECT. THEY ARE TRYING TO DERAIL THE PROCESS. IT IS EITHER THEY ARE IN OR OUT. THEY HAVE NO NUMBERS THEY CLAIM. THEY WERE ROUTED IN BIKITA.
AFTER ALL MUJURU BECOME VICE PRESIDENT THROUGH MUGABE`S MANIPULATION TACTICS. AFTER USING HER, SHE WAS LATER DUMPED. ED WAS THE PEOPLE`S CHOICE THEN BUT MUGABE CHANGED THE LANDSCAPE TO FAVOUR MUJURU MAY BE TO APPEASE THE LATE REX THEN.
THEY CAN COME ON BOARD OR GO ALONE AND SEE IF THEY WILL WIN ANYTHING NOT EVEN A COUNCIL SEAT.
NPP is very luck. If they are to field candidates for primaries they wont be represented in constituency because MDC-T will win everything. Why cant people see? In a fair election surely no candidate from any party cant win against MDC T candidate. Tsvangirai should just accept this silly proposal and beat everyone hands down.
These Mujuru people are not serious Brand MDC is well known and you can’t introduce a new name to the electorate now the name MDC have been around since 1999 and they’ve got numbers , Mujuru is a new player in opposition politics she should swallow her pride and join the big tent for the benefit of the country. She can not mobilise people as the mdc
Just leave the bitch out in the cold nxa.Mujuru is not a leader she cant be a president,watch her interviews she cannot answer simple political qstns.And with less than 12 mnths to elections we cannot risk cmn w a new name most pple cannot read but the know the initials MDC so that whr they will put their X
true sg
she is not a true leader at all where is a tact ?apart from serving in gvt mdc, got it alone
*her tact