MDC-T mulls court action against Mudede

THE MDC-T Bulawayo provincial executive yesterday said only a court action against Registrar-General (RG) Tobaiwa Mudede will stop him from demanding re-registration of people with metal identification cards (IDs) ahead of the voter registration exercise.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

MDC-T Bulawayo spokesperson, Felix Magalela Sibanda, said a united court action by opposition parties was necessary to stop Mudede from “his actions”.

“Bulawayo MDC-T is apprehensive about the above policy and directive by the RG’s office,” he said.

“We, therefore, call upon opposition political parties to petition the High Court to stop this naked madness.

“We do not accept unparalleled abuse of office by Mudede as an individual.”

Mudede came under fire after he announced early this week that holders of metal IDs will not be allowed to register to vote until they have obtained plastic ones.

Independent election watchdogs and the opposition roundly accused Mudede of usurping the powers of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), saying the RG’s statements had a bearing on election processes.

“Opposition political parties must challenge this directive as a united and formidable force,” Sibanda said.

“We, as the Bulawayo provincial executive, feel it is more desirable to petition the High Court of Zimbabwe as a united force of all opposition political parties than as separate entities.

“That will signify unity of purpose of the opposition political parties as it were.”

Mudede was not reachable for comment.

The opposition has previously called on President Robert Mugabe to retire Mudede, a controversial figure, who has been in charge of the country’s elections since 1981.

They accuse Mudede of being complicit in the rigging of elections in favour of the ruling Zanu PF, a charge he has denied.