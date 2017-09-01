Govt banned my ‘prophetic’ songs: Chipanga

OUTSPOKEN musician Hosiah Chipanga says his music has been prophetic as it has long predicted that President Robert Mugabe’s failure to act on corruption will create serious economic and political challenges in the country.

In an interview with the NewsDay in Mutare yesterday, a tearful Chipanga said: “They have banned my songs that have been prophetic of the current political and economic situation. Is it not what is currently happening now? I still do not understand why they always ban my songs.”

Chipanga said Mugabe now needed to be rescued from the bad system he created and accommodated.

“Zanu PF has wedded the devil and Mugabe was the master of ceremony. He is now a prisoner of his own jail. He now needs to be rescued,” he said.

Chipanga formed his party, The Kingdom of God On Earth: Divine Rule On Earth, last year to challenge Mugabe’s 37-year rule in next year’s elections.

Chipanga said: “Opposition parties must not risk the lives of the electorate by contesting elections without reforms and security. By contesting elections without reforms, it means the opposition would have boarded a sinking ship of an evil system that has swallowed Mugabe.”

Chipanga said he had tried for the umpteenth time to have a word with Mugabe, but had allegedly been blocked by his top lieutenants, among them presidential spokesperson George Charamba, who could not be reached for comment yesterday.