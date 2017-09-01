Navigation

Breaking: Kenya election declared null and void

September 1, 2017 in News

(Reuters) – The Kenya Supreme Court on Friday declared President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win invalid due to irregularities committed by the election board and ordered a new election within 60 days.

“The declaration (of Kenyatta’s win) is invalid, null and void,” said Judge David Maranga, announcing the verdict of four out of the six judges.

9 Responses to Breaking: Kenya election declared null and void

  1. charles September 1, 2017 at 11:08 am #

    Inga!!!!!

    Reply
  2. tatenda September 1, 2017 at 11:13 am #

    At least there is democracy in Kenyu, i hope one day Zimabwe will follow suit!!

    Reply
  3. Jojo September 1, 2017 at 11:18 am #

    Africa is waking up. Nomore lifepresidents. In 2007, Kenyas elections were very similiar to Zimbabwe. This outcome is likely to affect/influence Zimbabwe’s

    Reply
  4. Legend September 1, 2017 at 11:32 am #

    Africa is in danger

    Reply
  5. chibharu September 1, 2017 at 11:34 am #

    Yaa kwasara isus- let’s hope Supreme Court will uphold the law of Zimbabwe

    Reply
  6. Chrizo September 1, 2017 at 11:44 am #

    Huh, what a landmark ruling ! Somebody will die this time

    Reply
  7. chibharu September 1, 2017 at 11:45 am #

    Correct me if I am wrong. Bob sent his minions to observe the elections in Kenya. They came back and said it was free and fair. Tuma thugs eg Thambo Mbeki declared the election was free and fair imagine – ka bomboclat.

    Reply
  8. Chrizo September 1, 2017 at 11:46 am #

    you may say it again

    Reply
  9. muchadura September 1, 2017 at 12:20 pm #

    VIVA DEMOCRACY.

    Reply

