Breaking: Kenya election declared null and void

(Reuters) – The Kenya Supreme Court on Friday declared President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win invalid due to irregularities committed by the election board and ordered a new election within 60 days.
“The declaration (of Kenyatta’s win) is invalid, null and void,” said Judge David Maranga, announcing the verdict of four out of the six judges.
Inga!!!!!
At least there is democracy in Kenyu, i hope one day Zimabwe will follow suit!!
Africa is waking up. Nomore lifepresidents. In 2007, Kenyas elections were very similiar to Zimbabwe. This outcome is likely to affect/influence Zimbabwe’s
Africa is in danger
Yaa kwasara isus- let’s hope Supreme Court will uphold the law of Zimbabwe
Huh, what a landmark ruling ! Somebody will die this time
Correct me if I am wrong. Bob sent his minions to observe the elections in Kenya. They came back and said it was free and fair. Tuma thugs eg Thambo Mbeki declared the election was free and fair imagine – ka bomboclat.
you may say it again
VIVA DEMOCRACY.