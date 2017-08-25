New game park to boost Beitbridge tourism

A BEITBRIDGE businessman has brought lions into the border town after opening a game park already viewed as a major investment, which will increase tourism in the border town.
By Own Correspondent
The businessman, Terry Charles Mulowa, on Tuesday unveiled his project and hosted councillors and senior executives from the local authority.
Mulowa has four lions acquired from the Lion and Cheetah Park in Harare at an undisclosed amount.
He is currently building a crocodile pond and hopes to bring different species of animals like buffalo, leopard, hyena into the park, which is 14km².
Classifieds.co.zw
The park is on the western side of the border town within the jurisdiction of Beitbridge Town Council.
It has on its edge the Dulivhadzimo Pool and a Venda traditional shrine which never dries up.
“This is a plus for Beitbridge because business will increase, as these animals will attract massive human movement as people come to view them,” Beitbridge town chief executive, Loud Ramakgapola said in an interview.
The nearest parks from Beitbridge, where lions are available, are the Bubye Valley Conservancy some 60km to the north-east of the town, Gonarezhou and Mapungubwe Transftontier Parks, which are 100km to the east and west respectively.
“Here, they are caged and schools can take educational trips and this will be good for children,” Ramakgapola said.
Mulowa, a prominent businessman in Beitbridge, was not available for comment, but a Parks and Wildlife official confirmed that the lions were already in Beitbridge.
mgobhozi wezintabeni
This businessman deserves praising,that is if he didn’t invade someone’s business venture.
Booker Frei
I just want to mention I am all new to weblog and actually liked your website. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You really have tremendous article content. With thanks for revealing your blog.
Jenell Armwood
This is a terrific web site, could you be interested in doing an interview regarding how you designed it? If so e-mail me!
Tractor Workshop Manuals
I am glad to be a visitant of this gross web blog ! , regards for this rare info ! .