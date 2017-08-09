Kaukonde files $100k lawsuit against Zimpapers

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson, Ray Joseph Kaukonde, has filed a $100 000 lawsuit against Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers), after one of the stable’s titles, The Sunday Mail, published a story insinuating that he forged his O Level certificate.
BY CHARLES LAITON
Through his lawyers, Warara and Associates, Kaukonde filed the litigation on August 3, 2017, citing Zimpapers and Sunday Mail investigations editor, Brian Chitemba, as respondents.
Kaukonde said sometime in November 2014, the newspaper ran an article titled Ray Kaukonde faked O Level certificate.
“The article stated that the plaintiff (Kaukonde) had forged his educational qualifications to build his political and business career using an O Level certificate belonging to Ray Michael Chimbganda. It further stated that the plaintiff had bribed the family members not to expose this scandal. The concerned article stated that Ray Michael refused to discuss anything in relation to the plaintiff,” Kaukonde said in his declaration.
“The plaintiff denies the allegations of being involved in the forging of the O Level certificate as claimed by the second defendant’s (Chitemba) sources of information and states that the allegations are not correct.”
The former Mashonaland East governor added that the words in the alleged article were wrongful and defamatory as they portrayed him as dishonest.
“The second defendant failed even to solicit a simple comment from the plaintiff. As a result of the defamatory publication, the plaintiff has suffered irreparable injury and this has diminished the plaintiff’s esteem or standing in the eyes of ordinary members of the general public as this has cast aspersions on his character. This has resulted in the plaintiff being ridiculed as a leader who faked O Level certificate,” he said.
Both Zimpapers and Chitemba are yet to respond to the litigation.
eliasha
Why take so long i also believe he is now struggling to pay some of his workers could be sign of hard times now.
fury
you dont rush issues baba makatsva brain. Payment of workers all companies including government are struggling to pay workers brain hamuna baba . garai pasi.
Elections 2018
Pari kutaurwa nyaya yemacertificates iwe wotaura yepay zvinodyidzana papi?. Iwe zvikwereti zvako uri kubhadhara here saka muchifoira kuchikoro
Simboti we Zambe
buritsa certificate racho unyadzise vanhu,chandinoziva wakagumira form 2nd TERM.
IZVOZVI MUKADZI NDIYE ARI KUKU CHENGETA.
Wezhira wezhara
Ko iyo civil suit inoitwa after three years here nhaimi magweta kana kuti muri kuda kungodyira munhu mari mahara. MaCivil suits are prescribed after two years.
Bruno
@eliasha. What has the failure to pay his workers to do with the reported issue. Ahh vamwe vanhu akomana ka
Gombe
Kaukonde ndizvo toonana Mugabe afa
Gombe
Munhu anemari kare APA kungofa kujezisa vaya vakatumwa nakonathan kusvibisa Zita raRay.
Funb
Well calculated move and figure at the same time. Kwete zvema one million dollars zvana Mpoko…what i know is Ray…might not be educated but very intelligent. Handei tione!
Kelley Zagar
Melodie Floss
