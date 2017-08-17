Breaking: Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

Earlier this year, the 52-year-old reportedly rented a mansion in Sandhurst on a year’s lease for about R25m.
Zimbabwe’s first lady, Grace Mugabe, has reportedly bought a R45-million mansion in Sandhurst, in Johannesburg, sources close to the sale have confirmed.
Grace, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s wife, reportedly bought the house in February through a shelf company. “It had been on the market for some time, but was transferred in May this year,” said a Joburg North property expert, who asked The Star to not name them.
The property reportedly has rolling lawns, a summer house, koi pond and six reception rooms. It also has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a two-bedroom cottage and a pool.
An estate agent, who also asked the publication to not name them, said the property needed some renovations despite official documents on the transfer of the property showing Grace spent about R45 million on this 9 249-square-metre property.
Property sources also told the publication the first lady was interested in another property nearby valued at about R55 million.
Earlier this year, the 52-year-old reportedly rented a mansion in Sandhurst on a year’s lease for about R25 million, and lived in it with her staff during her trips to South Africa.
Property experts in the area estimated she could be paying at least R150 000 a month in rent.
Late last year, Grace reportedly bought a R58-million property in Harare from Jan Teede, and the Zimbabwean central bank allowed the cash to be exported to a Mauritius bank account.
Her sons, Robert Jr, 25, and Bellarmine Chatunga, 21, were reportedly paying R500 000 a month for an apartment in Dubai before moving to South Africa, where they rented a flat in Rivonia, for which they paid R70 000 a month before they were kicked out after a drunken brawl that left a security guard injured.
Now the 52-year-old wife of President Mugabe is accused of beating model Gabriella Engels, 20, on Sunday evening at the Johannesburg hotel where her two sons were staying.
Engels said she suffered deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head, and on Monday, she registered a case with the police, alleging assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Dunga
Mugabe takes 4 million whenever he goes out of Zimbabwe according to Biti. So these trips are fundraising trips plus taking money from the RBZ, Kickbacks from China and from Equatorial Guinea. Sorry and from the diamonds. They are super rich. Mugabe haasi dofo
SIMBA
THIS IS WHERE THE 15BIL DIAMOND MONEY WENT TO, PLUS THE COST OF FLYING A 767 TAXI
ivhukuvanhu chete, chete
Sensational falsehoods, Why can’t you give us names?
PMK
You are very Silly iwe ivhukuvanhu,you are told of the looting going in our country and you say its a lie.You support looting while you can not afford an underwear for your wife.Wake up mhani.
zuze
As much as it sounds like a Gucci Grace move, why rent for her boys when she has this many properties in the J’brg area? Either sensational reporting or a dumb financial move by the Mugabes. Please come back again with a better story.
Kasukuwele (G40)
Uri Zuze chaiye. Mbavha dze type ya disGiresi know no boundary when stealing. If you can’t $1 to buy ingwebu don’t think someone cannot $500million in a year
eliasha
Crap as usual
Taneta
These Mugabes are stealing for the last time.
BÀCK TO SENDER
Taneta ichokwadi ichocho pĺus futi vachasura chete whem they return to the real world they think the world revolves around ťhem
Basop
Basop egoli vaya dubula ama suspect
hell on earth
God is good alĺ the time vana vacho ndovachaku bvisai mazidhuku
SLICK RICK
Diamond money yatanga kubuda
bobbs
Mayouth azanu kuposa kugariswa pazuva muchiunzwa manyepo asi mamwe mayouth maviri achidya muhotera nenzenza, kuto renter hotera pajoni, sorry vapfana, dzidzayi kunaTsananguwo
SIMBA
ALL PART OF THE 15BIL THEY STOLE
Cowboy
Um, I have not seen anything ‘breaking’ about this story. The headline, yes was supposed to be as it is, but without the ‘breaking news’ part of it. isn’t it?
Fungisisai
Hure iri feve richatinetsa mhani. Masupporter e zanu ndiwo madhokonono chaiwo, mubank hamuna kana cent asi munhu wese kuna amai mbavha.
Truth
could this be part of the missing $15 billion? just thinkin
PMK
yes ndiyo $15m yedu yakudyiwa manje.Mamwe mayouth busy kuvhotera tsambwa dzakadai,mutsoka hamuna kaSlipaz zvaro.Vanhu veZanu munonyangadza shuwa.Empty heads.Hamudiwo kugara zvakanakawo nemhuri dzenyu.
Nigel Mak
i blame the ma supporters evanhu ava
ryan
fuck these mathrf******krs a juss abusing public funds.Thy must rot in n burn in hell.
ryan
fuck these mathrf******krs a juss abusing public funds.Thy must rot in n burn in hell.
Livingstone
Why dreaming cdes
