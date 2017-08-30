D-Day for killer truck driver

MVUMA magistrate, Tayengwa Chibanda is tomorrow set to hand down judgment in the case of the driver of a South African-registered haulage truck, which sideswiped a Johannesburg-bound Proliner bus, killing 31 people on the spot and leaving 40 others injured along the Harare-Masvingo Highway on April 5 this year.
By Stephen Chadenga
The accused, Regis Mangwari, admitted to 31 counts of culpable homicide and negligent driving.
Allegations against Mangwari are that he was speeding at the time of the accident, where both vehicles burst into flames on impact, burning most of the victims beyond recognition.
The State alleges that on April 5, Mangwari lost control of his tyre-laden truck on approaching Chaka business centre and sideswiped the South African-bound bus, killing 31 people on the spot.
Bernard Nyoni is prosecuting the case.
