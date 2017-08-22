Aspindale Park sets year-end deadline for Phase 2 project

PROPERTY development firm, Aspindale Park, has completed the first phase of its housing project for over 300 housing units and is waiting for title deeds from the City of Harare.
Aspindale Park has a total of 1 200 residential stands ranging from 200 up to 350 square metres.
BY Tarisai Mandizha
In an interview with NewsDay last week, Aspindale Park company financial advisor Bianca Swan said they would now work on Phase Two to be completed by year-end.
“We just completed Phase One and so the next stage is to complete Phase Two which we are hoping to be done by end of the year and Phase Three will be early in 2018. The whole development will be completed by the latest remainder of next year. Considering we only started this project at the beginning of this year and in six months we think we have come very far,” Swan said at the open day celebrating the completion of Phase One on Saturday.
“The commercial side is in Phase Three in the development, so it will be completed early next year.”
She said the uptake for the stands was good and promising, adding that a number of prospective home owners have expressed interest in seeking mortgages from their banks.
Swan said the company was currently waiting to receive title deeds from the city council for home seekers to be able to access mortgage finance.
“We have been very excited, we have a very good uptake so far and people are interested in buying the stands from us and what we also got is a lot of people interested in getting mortgages from their banks. But in order to get mortgages from the bank we are waiting to get the issuance of title deeds from the City of Harare and I think that will be very soon,” she said.
“We think the uptake will pick-up substantially soon, as people will be able to get to the banks to get financing and get mortgages. But in the meantime we are offering payment terms and it’s something unique on the market.”
Residential stands are selling at $85 per square metre inclusive of value added tax. A deposit of 30% is required and the payment plans range between one year and five years.
Payment plans for mortgages range from 10 to 25 years.
Swan said her company would also develop two schools, three churches, a clinic, retail space, two fuel filling stations and small-to-medium enterprises.
Chunga
exorbitant pricing!! Scandalous price psqmtre… A small stand measuring 300sqmtrs will cost you USd25500 For the ground alone!! Absolutely preposterous!! Never heard of such ….
Chitova
Day light robbery. Armed robbery chaiyo. vakasvuta fodya chete. how can they price their stands even more than Borrowdale. they are adjacent to industrial sites making pollution part of the lives, adjacent to high density areas exposing the residents to criminals thieves political hooligans (mfakose and budiriro). this is absolutely ridiculous.
WeCharinge
You are very right. That place should be for industries. Vanotenga vakapusa because they will suffer from fugitive emissions from the adjacent industries for their entire lives!
Georgina Guvamatanga
What industries?
hhh
vanopenga I can understand Borrowdale Brooke charging that but what amenities are they placing to compete o. that seems that developers are overcharging and at the end when the units aren’t bought thy complain.
hhh
to be honest what’s their development costs me thinks that someone needs an audit that will unearth that most of that is from inflated prices by the contractors who have a relationship with the management
nyuchi yegonera
kanzuru iri kutiregerera vakomana,ko iyo kudeveloper yotengesa yega, $25 000 for a stand maths dzacho hadzibude,dzokai pa $15 per square metre
Predator
hapana nezvirikutwa apa,kutsvaga mari chete.Ko industry inowedzera ichienda kupi zvamakuisa dzimba pese pese.tichanzwa Workington Park,Willowvale Park,Graniteside Park.
Georgina Guvamatanga
Industry what industry in Zimbabwe?
Antony Matake
$85/m2???? Can’t get!!!
eliasha
Went there intending to invest and the price was just ridiculous. This place was suppose kutorwa nema co-operatives as this is daylight extortion and rumor has it that someone in Council if not the Minister got $50k in order to facilitate demolition of units of the co-operative which had build there .
vembuya
Ground price in Zimbabwe is so expensive you would think its Berverly Hills. Seriously I don’t see why a ground should cost more that $10 a sq meter. We never moved away from the bearer cheque mode. That amount should build you a house a normal country.
peter
This is day light robbery and for them to say the responce is overwelming is a joke considering the exobitant amount per square metre.To those who have already purchased these stands surely they havent done their home work properly.
susan
A fully built house on 280msq is going for $26 000.00 in Kambuzuma. LOL. Ground only is $25 500.00 here. Wake up vanhu.!!!! Kana wakatenga uridofo.
WeCharinge
Aspindale should be industrial area because it has always been one. Now where will the future generations set up industry or work if you are selling every vacant area yakasiiwa naSmith????
Georgina Guvamatanga
Industry yipiko hama hakuchina baba….
alfi
what u shld know is zim will not remain like this forever. so if yu ask kuti maindustry api basing on the immediate zvaukunona then yu are myopic. look at ultimate not the immediate. wen zim rises again and those industries reopened wats the fate of those staying close by? wen those areas wre being zoned they wre for industries and not residential. they will soon cry foul to the emmissions from the industries once avhurwa again
Nori
Hey! Phew! What a forbidding price. This is just ridiculous, scandalous, preposterous, absurd, astonishing and sheer madness.
kudakwashe mukahanana
Comment…haaa its worth,i bought mine ther..ts a servcd area..
