TBT : When Vapostori bashed cops

Remember this on May 30 2014 when this happened?

SEVERAL police officers were seriously injured in a brawl with members of the Johane Masowe apostolic sect in the high-density suburb of Budiriro 2 in Harare.

REPORT BY MOSES MATENGA

PICTURES BY SHEPHERD TOZVIREVA

Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe president Johannes Ndanga, in the company of anti-riot police, had gone to the Madzibaba Ishmael-led shrine seeking to enforce a ban on the church for alleged abuse of women and children.

The visit resulted in a physical confrontation between members of the church and the police, and the latter had to flee.

The injured police officers were rushed to hospital to receive treatment for various injuries.

Also injured was a ZBC TV cameraman.

More details to follow