Sulu assists disabled musician

DENDERA music crooner Sulumani Chimbetu has been charmed by the sweet melodies of disabled Mhangura musician Tongai “Greatman” Gwaze and pledged to assist him to develop his music career.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENTS

Greatman, who plays Afro-jazz music, was born with congenital malformations and is unable to use his legs and hands, but his voice has captured the hearts of many in the mining town, attracting hordes of fans.

“I am from Mashonaland West and I have to lead by example. He (Greatman) has proven to be a good musician whom we must assist at all costs,” Sulu said during a recent visit in the mining town.

Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe boss, Obert Muganyura said government was providing assistance to content creators to stimulate the production of local content and Greatman needed to be considered for such support.

“From his performance, it was quite evident to everyone that he is a talented musician despite the fact that he is disabled. So touching was his performance that we pledged to give him the required assistance to enable him to take off as a musician,” he said, adding that the Content Commissioning Committee was working on producing the video of the album.

Inspired by Jah Prazah, Greatman’s music has been mastered with exact prowess such that when Sulu visited him in the company of Muganyura, the later indicated that he would offer financial assistance for Greatman to produce 1 000 copies of his CDs when he launches his second album on September 2.

A Karoi-based producer Davison Jambo — the son of music legend Mitchell Jambo — offered to record the nine-track CD for free.

Greatman, who was raised by his grandmother Muchaneta Gwaze (71), said he wanted to use proceeds from the album to improve his grandmother’s life.