Remember these Zanu PF 2013 election promises?

This article was first published on December 11, 2013

ON September 10 2013 — 40 days after Zanu PF romped to victory in the July 31 election — President Robert Mugabe announced a team of ministers to drive government policy and programmes for the next five years.

By the end of the announcement, the impressions were that the Cabinet was as new as the President appointing it; with a lot of emphasis on continuity and a sprinkling of change in a few portfolios.

Today, it is 100 days since the new Cabinet was sworn in. Having secured the objective of total control of both Houses of Parliament, Zanu PF has made a slow start to getting the country working again and perhaps it is time to review pledges and forecasts made when Cabinet was sworn in.

The much-vaunted ZimAsset document, touted as the economic blueprint for the next five years and supposed to set out the agenda of the new government, was a long time emerging.

However, it was made clear that this new document was the guiding light for the new government.

NewsDay has over the last 100 days been monitoring the performance of the various government departments and ministries. The rating was undertaken with the help of various stakeholders in the country.

Below is the scorecard:

