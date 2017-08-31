Former football administrator convicted

A Harare magistrate yesterday convicted former Premier Soccer League club, Caps United president Twine Phiri who had defaulted paying more $6 000 maintenance fees to ex-wife for the upkeep of his three children.



BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Magistrate Victoria Mashamba sentenced Phiri to a wholly suspended four months imprisonment on condition that he pays up $895 by September 30 and another six month imprisonment were suspended after he paid $6 000 maintenance arrears yesterday.

Phiri had pleaded with the court for leniency saying he is no longer working and only survives on farming which is seasonally.

According to the State, the complainant in the matter is Keresia Phiri, who resides in Chadcombe, Harare and on February 27, 2014 and at Chitungwiza Civil Court, Phiri (49) was ordered to pay $2 913 per month maintenance fees for his three children with effect from March 31, 2014.

The court heard, the same court ordered Phiri to buy school uniforms twice a year for the said children and to cater for their medical expenses as well as those of his ex-wife when the need arose but in February this year, Phiri defaulted.

On June 22 this year Phiri was again ordered to pay$1 942 maintenance fees for his two minor children with effect end of month but he again defaulted prompting his ex-wife to apply for his arrest.

Apparently, when Phiri appeared in court on May 22, 2017 charged with defaulting, he was sentenced to three months in prison which was wholly suspended on condition that he settled his $5 971 maintenance debt on or before August 1, 2017.

However, when he appeared in court last week, he then disappeared as the State was making efforts to establish if he had any previous convictions.