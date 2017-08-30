Zanu PF activist caged 6 years for violence

An Epworth Zanu PF activist, Dunmore Mapfumo, who went on a rampage attacking and stabbing people who refused to attend a political gathering in April this year, was yesterday slapped with a six-year jail term after being convicted of attempted murder.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mapfumo (35) was also facing charges of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Elijar Makomo.

He will, however, serve a four-and-a-half-year effective jail term after Makomo suspended one and a half years on condition of good behaviour.

Makomo lambasted Mapfumo’s behaviour, saying he was callous when he stabbed Osman Chakaoma, leaving his intestines protruding.

The magistrate further said Mapfumo deserved a custodial sentence to send a clear message that political violence would not be condoned by the courts.

According to the State, on April 2 this year at around midday, the complainant, Chakaoma, was at his workplace repairing shoes when Mapfumo arrived in the company of seven others.

The court heard Mapfumo asked Chakaoma why he had not attended a Zanu PF meeting which was being held in the neighbourhood, to which Chakaoma replied that he would attend after finishing his work.

Chakaoma’s response is said to have angered Mapfumo and a misunderstanding ensued, after which Mapfumo struck Chakaoma with a log several times on the stomach and hands and, together with his accomplices and stole Chakaoma’s cellphone and $135 cash.

After the assault, Chakaoma proceeded to Epworth Police Station and lodged a report.

Mapfumo and his accomplices, after assaulting Chakaoma, met Jani Mukwati, whom they also attacked, citing the same reason.