RCU faculties relocate to campus

REFORMED Church University (RCU) vice-chancellor Wiseman Magwa yesterday said some faculties, currently operating from Morgenster Mission, would soon be moved to the university’s newly-completed main campus located seven kilometres outside Masvingo.

By Tatenda Chitagu

Magwa expressed optimism that by end of year they would have relocated to the new campus completed recently at a cost of $2 million.

He, however, said the university would stick to the multi-campus system which has been adopted by most universities globally.

“Construction of our main campus is reaching the final stages, as builders are seized with crafting finishing touches on several structures at the permanent home of the university.

“The infrastructure development at the RCU main campus strengthens the university’s systematic approach to bringing convenience and value for money to its students,” Magwa said.

“The faculty of commerce shall be the first one to relocate to the RCU main campus while the faculty of education and social sciences; arts, theology and religious studies will continue to operate from Morgenster Mission until the institution has constructed enough lecture rooms and accommodation.”

The new campus consists of lecture rooms, an administration block as well as students’ halls of residence.